Gear alert

Just as your lawn grass is growing at a fast clip, so too is aquatic vegetation now that lakes and rivers are warming. As these water plants grow, walleyes often shift their focus and positions and patrol vegetation edges looking for forage fish. Slip bobbers and baited jigs can be effective here. But especially at night and in other lowlight conditions, floating crankbaits trolled 2- to 4-feet deep on long lines can fool a walleye or two.

Dennis Anderson