Just as your lawn grass is growing at a fast clip, so too is aquatic vegetation now that lakes and rivers are warming. As these water plants grow, walleyes often shift their focus and positions and patrol vegetation edges looking for forage fish. Slip bobbers and baited jigs can be effective here. But especially at night and in other lowlight conditions, floating crankbaits trolled 2- to 4-feet deep on long lines can fool a walleye or two.
Dennis Anderson
Duke wins thriller to reach NCAA final against Wake Forest
Duke freshman Gina Kim drilled a fairway bunker to 2 feet for birdie on the final hole that secured a 1-up victory and sent her team into the title match against Wake Forest in the NCAA women's championship.
Listen: What can we expect from the Ryan Saunders coaching era?
Chris Hine and Michael Rand dissect the hiring of Ryan Saunders as permanent head coach of the Timberwolves. Can the Wolves really play the style he and Gersson Rosas favor? How important is it that players are already working out together this offseason?
Coach: Not a big deal that Cam Newton isn't throwing yet
Cam Newton still isn't throwing a football four months after surgery on his throwing shoulder.
F1 drivers share their fond memories of F1 great Niki Lauda
Sharing their memories of Niki Lauda, Formula One drivers spoke fondly of the former champion's straight-talking manner and the "amazing" legacy he left by overcoming a life-threatening crash.
These Minnesota grown-ups take Wiffle ball seriously – very seriously
A Cottage Grove man has built what's believed to be the biggest adult Wiffle ball league in the country.