As mid-July approaches, lake fishing (meaning catching) often plateaus, while river fishing improves. Water levels have dropped on the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix, as well as the Rum, improving action for smallmouth (in all four rivers) and walleyes (especially in Pool 2 of the Mississippi). Try a jig and minnow fished vertically in current seams for walleyes, and “walk the dog’’ with a Heddon Zara Spook for smallies.

DENNIS ANDERSON