As mid-July approaches, lake fishing (meaning catching) often plateaus, while river fishing improves. Water levels have dropped on the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix, as well as the Rum, improving action for smallmouth (in all four rivers) and walleyes (especially in Pool 2 of the Mississippi). Try a jig and minnow fished vertically in current seams for walleyes, and “walk the dog’’ with a Heddon Zara Spook for smallies.
DENNIS ANDERSON
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minneapolis boxer Jamal James hoping to punch ticket to title fight
At the Circle of Discipline gym in Minneapolis, everyone is polite. The boxers call their elders "Sir," and if boxers don't work hard, they won't…
Twins
The Latest: Ex-Indians Sabathia, Brantley take All-Star bows
The Latest on baseball's All-Star Game (all times local):
Outdoors
Today's trophy tales: Aghast after last cast
Sam Burns of Ham Lake reeled in a 30-inch walleye on Lake Inguadona on his final cast of the day.
Gophers
Clippers sign draft picks Kabengele ad Mann
The Los Angeles Clippers have signed draft picks and former Florida State teammates Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann.
Outdoors
Minnesota fishing report
Find out where and when the fish are hungry: