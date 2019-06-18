Effectively fishing soft plastics is an art form anglers must master if they want to catch bass consistently. Learning to “Texas rig’’ a plastic is fundamental, and “how-to’’ instructional videos abound on the internet. Start with plastic worms in various colors and bullet weights in different sizes. Bass won’t hit these like they will a top-water bait, so developing a feel for a bass “pickup’’ of the bait is essential. Practice won’t make perfect, but will help you catch the next fish.
DENNIS ANDERSON
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
No charges filed against Gophers wrestlers; investigation continues
Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, were released from the Hennepin County jail. They had been held on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct since their arrests over the weekend.
Outdoors
Early walleye fishing spiked on Mille Lacs this year
Cool water temperatures in May suppressed hooking mortality — the estimated number of walleyes that die after being caught and released.
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: A muskie too big to hold herself
Memorable fish catches and stories from around Minnesota waters.
Outdoors
Minnesota fishing report
A look at where the fish are biting around the state.
Twins
White Sox plan to extend netting at Guaranteed Rate Field
The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting all the way to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take such a step in the wake of a couple of high-profile fan injuries.