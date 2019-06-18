Effectively fishing soft plastics is an art form anglers must master if they want to catch bass consistently. Learning to “Texas rig’’ a plastic is fundamental, and “how-to’’ instructional videos abound on the internet. Start with plastic worms in various colors and bullet weights in different sizes. Bass won’t hit these like they will a top-water bait, so developing a feel for a bass “pickup’’ of the bait is essential. Practice won’t make perfect, but will help you catch the next fish.

DENNIS ANDERSON