Twin Cities food deity Gavin Kaysen’s new French restaurant in Wayzata is nearly booked for its first two months, just 24 hours after it began taking reservations.

The restaurant is called Bellecour for the town square at the center of Lyon, the unofficial food capital of France. The theme: contemporary French with a prairie twist. Norwegian Cod and Star Prairie Trout sit on the menu with duck a l’orange, steak frites and bouillabaisse. The restaurant opens March 15, but it’s too late for reservations that first week.

Anybody looking to book dinner at a Midwestern hour in the next month is also out of luck. Some reservations remain at 9 p.m. later in the month and in early April, according to the Open Table website.

But Bellecour also has an attached bakery for takeout with limited seating and first-come, first-served bar seating. Kaysen’s first Twin Cities restaurant, Spoon and Stable, was also a tough reservation for months after opening in downtown Minneapolis.

Those yearning for a table could learn some lessons from another hot spot that opened early last month: the Lexington in St. Paul.

Owner Josh Thoma said the restaurant initially booked “lightly,” then added more tables as the operation got its sea legs. Thoma said the first two weeks of the St. Paul landmark at the corner of Lexington and Grand avenues, simply called the Lex by those in the know, booked within 24 hours.

The place remains booked out on weekends through April. Even the no reservation bar is popular. Thoma said patrons line up on Saturdays for the 3 p.m. opening even though food isn’t served until 5 p.m.

The bar seating fills up fast on weekdays, too. Thoma said weekday dinner reservations are much easier to get than weekends. He suggested would-be diners call the restaurant directly rather than looking online.

Minnesotans apparently like to try new things and they like to be first. Thoma chuckled about the huge demand at the Lexington: “I thought we’d be busy, but not like this.”

