After the TV ratings for his Notre Dame concert special on CBS went through the roof Sunday, Garth Brooks is ready to raise the roof at Minneapolis’s new football stadium.

Country music’s showman maximus will perform May 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, his first concert in Minnesota since a record-setting 11-show run at Target Center in 2014.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 14 through Ticketmaster, and in true friends-in-low-places fashion they will all be priced the same and fall under $100. The seats are listed at $74.77, which according to stadium representatives comes to $94.59 after taxes and fees. In addition to Ticketmaster's website, they will be available by calling 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Billed as "the most potent, explosive force in American music history" in a press announcement from the stadium -- aw shucks, he says -- Brooks will perform on an in-the-round stage at USBS, presumably with the same hi-fi production he used in the Notre Dame concert. The TV special drew just shy of 9 million U.S. viewers, which is the kind of number that prime-time NFL games receive.

Brooks has already announced other 2019 stadium concerts in St. Louis, Gainesville, Fla., and Glendale, Ariz. In all cases, he did not add a second night. Not yet, anyway.

While the new Vikings' stadium landed Luke Bryan for its first concert, Brooks was recruited to inaugurate the Atlanta Falcons' new home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in 2017. That show, however, was marred by acoustic problems, which have also been a lingering issue at U.S. Bank Stadium.