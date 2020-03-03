Another Garrison Keillor appearance has been canceled.

The former host of "A Prairie Home Companion" had been scheduled to appear at Duluth's NorShor Theatre on April 16. But the president of the board of directors for the Duluth Playhouse, which manages the venue, said Monday that Keillor's booking agency was pulling out of the show.

"I really don't know anything. The booking company made the decision. We have acts cancel for various reasons all the time," said board president Patty McNulty.

A petition organized by local activists had been urging NorShor not to provide space for Keillor.

Several of his shows have been canceled since 2017, when Minnesota Public Radio accused him of "inappropriate behavior" toward a staffer and severed ties with their most known personality.

Last month, Keillor scrubbed plans at the last minute to appear at a fundraiser for the Woman's Club of Minneapolis.

According to his website, Keillor has shows scheduled for April and May in Grand Forks, International Falls, Rochester and Las Vegas.

Neal Justin