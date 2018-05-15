Since being fired from MPR last November, Garrison Keillor has only given a handful of performances, none in the Twin Cities area. That changes next Tuesday when the former public-radio staple contributes to a literary event in Minneapolis.

Keillor is scheduled to participate in "Prairie Poets and Press: Literary Lives of the Upper Midwest," a free event at the Elmer L. Andersen Library Room, part of the University of Minnesota, which removed Keillor's plaque from its Scholars Walk four months ago.

Keillor is expected to read from the works of Minnesota poet Bill Holm, who had been a frequent guest on "Prairie Home Companion" before his death in 2009. Athena Kildegaard, Emilie Buchwald and Jim Lenfesty are among the guests also scheduled to read.

Keillor was forced to cancel all public performances after allegations of inappropriate behavior at work led MPR to sever ties with its biggest name. In recent months, he has appeared a few times to do his one-man show in other parts of the country outside of Minnesota. "An Afternoon With Garrison Keillor" is schedule to take place Sunday in Lexington, Mass.