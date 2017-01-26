Garrison Keillor/Star Tribune photo by Aaron Lavinsky

Talk of Garrison Keillor's retirement has been greatly exaggerated.

Since leaving "Prairie Home Companion" last July, the personality has hosted a cruise, performed at the State Fair, logged a weekly column for the Washington Post and done his one-man show across the nation roughly 7 or 8 times a month.

But there's nothing quite like Keillor back in small-town Minnesota.

"The Gratitude Tour" will hit five cities in April that were key to Keillor's early success, including Moorhead, home for the very first "Prairie Home" road show.

No band, no special guests. Just Keillor leading singalongs and telling stories -- perhaps with a twist.

"I have now reached a certain age when you realize how lucky you are and you stop complaining," Keillor said in a statement Thursday. "Complaint is a mainstay of comedy, so I am now experimenting with a comedy of gratitude, talking about parents, teachers, lucky breaks, dumb things that turned out smart."

At this point, there are no plans for any of the broadcasts to air on radio, although Keillor said the concept is tied to MPR's 50th Anniversary.

The schedule follows. For tickets ($25 general, $10 school staff, free for students) visit mpr50.org or garrisonkeillor.com

April 23: College of Saint Scholastica, Duluth

April 24: Bemidji State University, Bemidji

April 25: College of Saint Benedict, St.Joseph

APril 26: Gustavus Adolphus College, St Peter

April 28: Concordia College, Moorhead