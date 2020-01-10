Toby Gardenhire, son of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage the Twins' Class AAA team in Rochester this season. He succeeds Joel Skinner.
Toby Gardenhire, 37, managed the Twins' Class A teams at Fort Myers (last season) and Cedar Rapids (2018). Both teams made the playoffs.
He is pictured wearing No. 81 during a brief coaching appearance with the Twins against his father Ron.
His staff at Rochester will include pitching coach Cibney Bello, hitting coach Matt Borgschulte, bullpen coach Mike McCarthy and coach Robbie Robinson.
Gardenhire had a seven-year playing career for the Twins organization and was head coach at Wisconsin-Stout from 2012-16 while his father was managing the Twins.
He is the 16th former Red Wing player to manage the team and the 45th manager in Rochester history.
