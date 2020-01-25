7 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City • FSN, 830-AM

Thunder holds the upper hand

Wolves update: It has been rough going for the Wolves in their two matchups against Oklahoma City this season. They lost the first on Dec. 6 after relinquishing a late lead in part because of a technical foul on forward Jordan Bell for an untucked jersey. Then the Thunder rolled 117-104 at Target Center on Jan. 13. Andrew Wiggins, who has traditionally played well against Oklahoma City, had one of his worst games of the season in the last matchup. He had just 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting. He was out for the first meeting of the season. Six of the past 11 games between the teams have been decided by four points or fewer.

Thunder update: After beating Minnesota last week, the Thunder lost its next two games but has won its past four, including 140-111 over Atlanta on Friday. When playing on no rest this season, Oklahoma City has an offensive rating of 106.4 points per 100 possessions, 4.8 below its offensive rating with one day of rest. The Thunder’s defensive rating, however, is 103.4, 5.7 points better than when they have a day off. … In two games against Minnesota, Danilo Gallinari is averaging 25.5 points, his highest average against any team this season. Gallinari is shooting 41% from three-point range with 7.5 attempts per game. … Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Thunder’s win Jan. 13.

CHRIS HINE