7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee • FSN, 830-AM

Degree of difficulty is on the rise

Wolves update: The Wolves won their first game without Karl-Anthony Towns 131-109 over Washington on Saturday and will be without him for Monday’s game against Milwaukee. In his absence, Gorgui Dieng scored 18 points while Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 21 points. The Wolves faced Milwaukee without Towns last season when Towns missed a pair of games in the wake of a car accident and lost 140-128. The Wolves are second in the NBA in pace with 108.3 possessions per game. They also rank 26th in midrange shots with just 7.6 per game; last season they averaged 17.2 per game. Jeff Teague’s 13 assists Saturday were the most he’s had since Dec. 12, 2018.

Bucks update: Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks in the top 10 in points (26.7 per game, ninth), rebounds (13.8, third) and assists (7.7, ninth). He has helped the Bucks produce the league’s fourth-most-efficient offense at 111.5 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks also rank first in effective field-goal percentage at 56.1. Expect both teams to bomb away from three-point range, with the Wolves fourth in three-point attempts at 40 per game and the Bucks second with 44.7. Antetokounmpo is taking a career-high 3.3 three-pointers per game. Since returning from a rib injury, guard Eric Bledsoe is shooting just 41%, down from 48 a season ago.

Chris Hine