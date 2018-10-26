7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee • FSN, 830-AM
Antetokounmpo leads unbeaten Bucks
Preview: The Bucks are the fourth Eastern Conference opponent in the Wolves’ first six games; the Wolves won’t face a team from East again until Nov. 11. This is the first of three straight home games — the Wolves host the Lakers on Monday and Utah on Wednesday — before a five-game road swing out West. The Wolves lost Wednesday in Toronto against the undefeated Raptors. The Bucks come in 4-0 after whipping Philadelphia Friday and are led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a triple-double in the game. The Wolves split two games with the Bucks last season, but have lost six of their past eight vs. Milwaukee. Minnesota has started the season 2-0 at home.
Players to watch: Wolves G Jimmy Butler has scored 20 or more points in all four of his games. G Josh Okogie became the fourth rookie to record a points/rebounds double-double in Wolves history Wednesday. G Derrick Rose has averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over his past four games. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, a league-leading 16.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists. F Khris Middleton is averaging 24.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.
Numbers: The Bucks are the highest-scoring team in the East (119.5). The Wolves are second in the league in free throws made per game (24.6) and in free throw percentage (86.6).
Injuries: Wolves C Justin Patton (foot surgery) is out. F Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. The Bucks report no injuries.
Kent Youngblood
