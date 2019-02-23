wolves gameday 7:30 p.m. at Milwaukee • FSN, 830-AM

Conference-leading Bucks pose a big challenge

Wolves update: The Wolves might be without center Karl-Anthony Towns for a second consecutive game as Towns works his way back from concussion protocol following the auto accident he had Thursday. The Wolves are healthy again at point guard, as Tyus Jones made his return to the lineup Thursday following a 13-game absence from a left ankle injury. It was unclear if the Wolves would have Gorgui Dieng for the game, as Dieng did not play Friday for personal reasons. Keita Bates-Diop played his first consequential minutes of the season for the Wolves with the shortage of bodies up front. The Wolves will be without Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise), who isn't on this trip.

Bucks update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP pace for the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo was averaging 27.2 points per game and 12.7 rebounds. … Antetokounmpo isn't the only key cog for the Bucks, who have one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. Khris Middleton earned an All-Star appearance in averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. … The Bucks boast the best defense in the league, according to defensive rating. They allow just 103.4 points per 100 possessions and are fourth in offensive rating at 112.8. In the teams' previous meeting, the Bucks trampled the Wolves 125-95.

Chris HINE