6:30 p.m. at Miami • FSN (830-AM)

Two slumping teams collide

Wolves update: The notion that the Wolves would thrive on offense but stumble on defense after their trade deadline maneuvers has come to fruition. In the six games since a flurry of deals, the Wolves have a defensive rating of 118.5 — worse than everyone except San Antonio during that span. Their offensive rating of 115.1 is fifth best during that stretch. ... Whether with previous players or current ones, the dominant theme for the Wolves since a 10-8 start is simple: losing. They are 6-32 in their past 38 games, including 1-17 in their past 18.

Heat update: Miami (36-21) is in the midst of its first real rough stretch of an otherwise charmed season. The Heat has lost six of its past eight, including an overtime stumble at Cleveland on Monday in which Miami led by 22 points in the middle of the third quarter. Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard have both been out because of ankle injuries during the skid. ... Jimmy Butler, who missed the first meeting between these teams in Minnesota while on paternity leave, has missed Miami’s past two games for personal reasons. He’s listed as questionable for this game, though the Miami Herald reports that he is likely to play. He’s averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists — the last two numbers represent career-highs. ... Andre Iguodala, acquired from Memphis at the trade deadline, is averaging just 4.3 points in 20.3 minutes in six games with the Heat.

michael rand