8:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Lakers • FSN, 830-AM

Lakers offer no time for a pity party

Wolves update: The Wolves are coming off their most devastating loss of the season, 139-127 in overtime to Oklahoma City, a game that unraveled after they led by two with 1.1 seconds remaining. They have lost three straight for the first time this season. Andrew Wiggins(left thumb) missed Friday’s game, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. In his absence, Jeff Teague returned to the starting lineup and had his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, but he is also listed as questionable (left ankle). Karl-Anthony Towns played through right knee soreness and had only nine shot attempts until late in the fourth quarter, when he nearly led the Wolves to victory. He finished with 30 points and eight assists. The Wolves defeated the Lakers three out of four times last season.

Lakers update: Few expected the Lakers to be this good even after acquiring Anthony Davis from the Pelicans over the summer. They had a four-game lead for the top seed in the West entering Saturday at 20-3. Davis and LeBron James have proved they can coexist easily. Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. James is averaging 25.6 points, seven rebounds and 10.7 assists. He leads the league in assists. Kyle Kuzma is the only other Laker in double figures (11.3 points). … Center Dwight Howard has resuscitated his career. He is averaging 19.9 minutes and seven points.

Chris Hine