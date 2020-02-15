WILD gameday

4 p.m. vs. San Jose • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Evason inherits hot Wild team

Preview: The Wild wraps up a four-game homestand with a new coach in charge. This will be Dean Evason's first game at the helm since he replaced Bruce Boudreau on an interim basis after Boudreau was fired Friday. Before Boudreau was dismissed, the Wild lost in a shootout to the Rangers. That dropped the team to 7-3-1 over its past 11 games.

Players to watch: Sharks D Brent Burns on Friday in Winnipeg became the eighth active defenseman and 66th all time to play in 1,100 NHL games. RW Timo Meier carried a three-game point streak into the game vs. the Jets. … Wild LW Zach Parise has six power-play goals over the past 12 games. D Jonas Brodin has four points in his past four games.

Numbers: Saturday is the 1,500th regular-season game in Wild history. The Wild is 10-3-1 in its past 14 matchups vs. the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center. … Burns has played in 528 consecutive games. San Jose is 2-5-1 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Injuries: Sharks Cs Logan Couture (fractured ankle) and Tomas Hertl (knee) and D Dalton Prout (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan