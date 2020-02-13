Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. New York Rangers • FSN, 100.3-FM

Two hot teams collide at X

Preview: The Wild continues its four-game homestand by wrapping up its season series with the Rangers. New York won the first game, 3-2 in overtime, on Nov. 25. Overall, the Wild is 10-9-3 vs. the Eastern Conference. The team has won seven of its past 10 games.

Players to watch: Rangers LW Chris Kreider has four goals in his past four games. LW Artemi Panarin has 29 points over his past 18 contests. … Wild RW Kevin Fiala has five goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. G Alex Stalock is 10-2-1 this season at Xcel Energy Center.

Numbers: Stalock's three shutouts this season are a career high. The Wild has scored 15 power-play goals over the past 11 games. … The Rangers have won five of their past seven games. They're 12-11-2 on the road.

Injuries: Rangers C Micheal Haley (bilateral core muscle injury) is out.

Sarah McLellan