7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Needing to take advantage at home

Preview: After dropping its first home game of the season, the Wild has won its past two games at Xcel Energy Center. Coach Bruce Boudreau has stressed the importance of home ice during a road-heavy portion of the schedule; following Saturday’s game, the Wild plays six of its next seven on the road. The Wild swept a three-game series against the Kings last season and is 8-1-4 in the teams’ past 13 meetings.

Players to watch: Wild F Mikko Koivu, still seeking his first goal to go with four assists, has had good success against the Kings; he has 41 points in 42 career games, including a goal and three assists last season. F Anze Kopitar is the Kings’ leading scorer this season with four goals and 11 points.

Numbers: The Wild has a seven-game home point streak against the Kings (6-0-1). Los Angeles has allowed 3.90 goals per game, most of any team in the NHL entering play Friday, and has been outscored 16-8 in third periods.

Injuries: Wild F Kevin Fiala (lower-body injury) and D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are out; G Devan Dubnyk (upper-body injury), F Jordan Greenway (concussion protocol) and F Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body injury) are day-to-day. Los Angeles D Derek Forbort (back) is out.

RACHEL BLOUNT