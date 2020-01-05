Wild gameday 6 p.m. vs. Calgary • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild, Flames set for figdsgasdgasdgasdgasgrst of two

Preview: The Wild wraps up a four-game homestand with its first of two in a row against the Flames. The teams will also meet Thursday in Calgary. In the previous matchup, the Wild shut out the Flames 3-0 at home on Dec. 23. Calgary hasn't played since Thursday, a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Players to watch: Flames C Sean Monahan has three goals during a four-game point streak. LW Johnny Gaudreau is coming off a two-point performance that included scoring his 11th goal of the season. … Wild C Eric Staal has 12 points in his past 11 games. Over his past five appearances, C Joel Eriksson Ek has four points.

Numbers: Calgary is 10-10-2 as the visitor this season. The Flames haven't won two in a row since Dec. 10-12. … The Wild is 1-3 in the second half of a back-to-back. RW Luke Kunin had two points, including a goal, in the Dec. 23 game vs. the Flames.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body) and LW Jason Zucker (fractured fibula) are out.

Sarah McLellan