7 p.m. at Nashville • Bridgestone Arena • FSN, 100.3-FM

Looking for better result in rematch

Preview: Coming off its first consecutive victories of the season, the Wild returns to the road, where it plays nine of its 13 games this month. The team started its season in Nashville, losing 5-2, and has a 1-5 record away from home. The Predators have the NHL’s highest-scoring offense (4.22 goals per game) and ended a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Anaheim.

Players to watch: Wild G Alex Stalock, who finished off a shutout over Edmonton on Tuesday after Devan Dubnyk was injured, is the likely starter. He is first in the NHL in goals-against average (1.64) and ranks fourth in save percentage (. 942). F Ryan Ellis (one goal, 11 assists) and F Matt Duchene (two goals, nine assists) lead a Predators offense that has scored five or more goals in five of the team’s nine games.

Numbers: The Wild has two shutouts in its past five games, after earning only two shutouts all of last season. Nashville’s penalty kill ranks second-to-last in the league (69%).

Injuries: Wild G Devan Dubnyk (upper body), F Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), F Kevin Fiala (lower body) and D Greg Pateryn (core muscle) are out; F Victor Rask (lower body) is day-to-day. Nashville F Filip Forsberg (lower body) is day-to-day.

Rachel Blount