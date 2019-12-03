6 p.m. at Florida • BB&T Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Panthers D is too generous

Preview: Under first year coach Joel Quenneville the Panthers (13-8-5) are seventh in the Eastern standings and are the NHL’s fifth-highest-scoring team (3.5 goals per game) but give up the fourth-most goals (3.46). The Wild has a nine-game point streak, fourth-longest in franchise history.

Players to watch: Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky has the second-highest goals-against average in the NHL at 3.48. Centers Jonathan Huberdeau (10-21-31) and Aleksander Barkov (8-23-31) lead the offense; Keith Yandle (2-19-21) is 10th in scoring among NHL defensemen. Former UMD C Dominic Toninato has two goals in nine games. … Wild LW Zach Parise has eight goals in his past nine games after getting four in his first 18; linemate Kevin Fiala has 13 points in his past 14 games.

Numbers: Florida has the league’s sixth-best penalty kill percentage (.846) and seventh-best power play (22.5%). … The Wild faceoff win percentage is an even .500.

Injuries: Panthers C Jayce Hawryluk (upper body) is out. … Wild G Devan Dubynk (family illness) and D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are out. Pateryn was sent to AHL Iowa on a conditioning assignment Monday.

Chris Miller