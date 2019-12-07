6 p.m. at Carolina • PNC Arena • FSN, 100.3 FM

Wild puts Koivu, Pateryn on IR

Preview: The Wild concludes a three-game road trip vs. the Hurricanes after extending its point streak to 11 games Thursday with a 5-4 win over the Lightning, the team’s fifth straight victory. This 8-0-3 run is the second-longest point streak in franchise history. A 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina was the second game of this streak. Before the rematch, the Wild recalled C Nico Sturm and D Greg Pateryn from the American Hockey League but shifted Pateryn and C Mikko Koivu to injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

Players to watch: Hurricanes RW Andrei Svechnikov has a team-high 31 points. C Sebastian Aho boasts a 15.5 shooting percentage. … Wild RW Mats Zuccarello has scored in back-to-back games and has nine points in his past nine games. C Victor Rask, who was traded from Carolina to the Wild last season, has two points on this trip.

Numbers: Carolina is 6-3 vs. the Western Conference. The Hurricanes’ penalty kill (85%) is among the best in the NHL. … The Wild is 8-1-2 when tied after two periods. D Jonas Brodin became the sixth Wild defenseman to tally 100 career assists after he helped set up two goals Thursday.

Injuries: Hurricanes LW Erik Haula (knee) and C Martin Necas (lower body) are out. … Wild G Devan Dubnyk (family illness) and D Jared Spurgeon (hand) are out. C Koivu (lower body) is day-to-day, and D Pateryn (core muscle surgery) was sent to AHL Iowa on a conditioning assignment Monday.

Sarah McLellan