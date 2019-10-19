1 p.m. Saturday, Allianz Field. Radio: 830-AM (Tommies broadcast), 1570-AM (Johnnies broadcast)

Familiar adversaries renew fray

Tickets: Sold out, but fans are invited to gather on the Great Lawn outside the stadium to watch the game live on a big screen. The event is free and opens at 9 a.m.

About St. Thomas: The Tommies (4-1, 3-0 MIAC) are strong on both sides of the ball, ranking second in Division III in total offense (544.6 yards per game) and second in total defense (171.4 yards per game). They have outscored opponents 266-44, including a 105-9 advantage in second halves. Running back Josh Parks, who ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns against the Johnnies last year, is averaging 120 rushing yards per game. Wide receiver Gabe Green has 29 catches for 497 yards.

About St. John’s: Quarterback Jackson Erdmann said the No. 4 Johnnies (5-0, 4-0) have “a little bit of swagger’’ this season, which has showed in their results. St. John’s shut out No. 6 Bethel 19-0 last week and has the No. 2 rushing defense in D-III (37.8 yards per game). The Johnnies have won 21 consecutive regular-season games and 18 in a row in the MIAC. Erdmann, who ranks third in the nation in passing efficiency (194.5), has thrown for 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns; he set a school record with 470 passing yards against St. Thomas in last year’s 40-20 victory.

About the series: St. John’s leads the series 52-35-1, halting a four-game losing streak to the Tommies with last year’s victory in Collegeville. St. Thomas is 7-5 against the Johnnies under coach Glenn Caruso. The Tommies are 5-2 at neutral sites.

RACHEL BLOUNT