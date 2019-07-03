7 p.m. vs. San Jose • Allianz Field • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons looking for sweep of Earthquakes

Preview: Minnesota United (7-7-3) continues its playoff push against a Western Conference foe one spot ahead in the standings. San Jose (7-6-4) is led by Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili, who was named the MLS player of wafter scoring three goals and getting an assist in two games. The Loons used a balanced attack last time out with six players scoring in a 7-1 blowout over FC Cincinnati.

The matchup: The two teams met in the second week of the season, with the Loons defeating the Earthquakes 3-0 at San Jose. However, the Earthquakes are on a tear, losing only one of their past 11 MLS matches. United ended a three-game MLS losing skid with its victory over Cincinnati.

Playoff implications: The Earthquakes are one point ahead of the Loons in fifth in the MLS Western Conference standings. United is tied for sixth. The fourth through eighth spots in the conference standards are separated by just three points. The Loons have the third-best goal differential in the conference at plus-4.

Absences: For United, All-Star defender Romain Metanire remains on international duty with the Madagascar national team. Coach Adrian Heath said forward Abu Danladi is still out because of a right leg injury. Midfielder Collin Martin (ankle) was upgraded to questionable. San Jose midfielder Anibal Godoy (abdominal surgery) is listed as out.

SOUICHI TERADA