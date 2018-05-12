1 p.m. vs. San Jose Earthquakes • FSN, 1500-AM
Call it a bounce-back
Preview: United (4-6-0) will play its third game in eight days Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium against San Jose (1-5-2), which has had a full week between games. San Jose’s only victory this season came against the Loons, a 3-2 result at Avaya Stadium in the season opener. United is looking to rebound from a disappointing midweek outing at LAFC, and this is a solid opportunity for that. The Loons are 3-1-0 at home, while San Jose is 0-3-1 on the road and sits at the bottom of the Western Conference. United is in fifth.
Quotable: “Back at home, it’s going to be really important to get three points. If we can get three points off a short little break here, it’s going to be big for our team. And then we’ll have a nice long week to recover after. As far as San Jose, I haven’t watched them a lot, but I know that their only win is us. So we need to get some revenge for sure .” – United midfielder Collin Martin.
Numbers: United has yet to defeat San Jose in three previous meetings. In those games, San Jose has outscored United 7-4.
Injuries: For San Jose, D Yeferson Quintana (ankle) and M Eric Calvillo (knee) are out while M Tommy Thompson (illness) is questionable. For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion), D Marc Burch (knee) and F Abu Danladi (ankle) are out. D Tyrone Mears (leg) is questionable.
Megan Ryan
