7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Sporting Kansas City • No TV, radio

Preview: United (6-7-3 MLS) starts the annual U.S. Open Cup tournament against Sporting Kansas City (3-5-7) on Wednesday at Allianz Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN Plus. The competition pits all levels of U.S. Soccer against each other, with the winner crowned in late August. That means the Loons are potentially just five games away from a title that also comes with some prize money and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The history: Kansas City has won the Open Cup four times, tied for first among MLS teams and second overall. It’s most recent title came in 2017. The Loons advanced the furthest in their history last season — the round of 16.

The matchup: The Loons have a regional rivalry with Kansas City. The teams have met nine times since 2014, including three in the Open Cup, dating to United’s pre-MLS days. In that span, the Loons are 1-6-2 against Kansas City.

Absences: For United, M Jan Gregus, D Romain Metanire, M Kevin Molino and M Rasmus Schuller are on national team duty. F Abu Danladi (leg) and M Osvaldo Alonso (quad) are out while G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee), D Brent Kallman (leg) and D Ike Opara (undisclosed) are questionable. For Kansas City, F Krisztian Nemeth, D Botond Barath, F Johnny Russell, D Nicolas Hasler and M Gedion Zelalem are on national team duty. D Matt Besler (hamstring) is questionable while F Erik Hurtado (knee), D Jaylin Lindsey (knee), D Rodney Wallace (hip) and M Roger Espinoza (knee) are out.

Megan Ryan