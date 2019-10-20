7:30 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy in first round of playoffs • ESPN

Winner will play top seed Thursday

Preview: Two weeks after it ended its regular season with a 1-1 draw at Seattle, Minnesota United makes its MLS playoff debut as the home team in a No. 4/No. 5 seed matchup. The winner plays top-seeded LAFC Thursday in Los Angeles. United has used this time to rest, prepare and watch six players leave for international play and return in time for Sunday. Coach Adrian Heath declared all his players healthy after final training in Blaine on Saturday and itching to play. “To be honest, I’ve had enough of waiting,” United goalkeeper Vito Mannone said. … The Loons lost 3-2 in L.A. to a Galaxy team missing injured superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic in March and then played to a scoreless draw against it in late April. … United captain Ozzie Alonso’ 25 career playoff games are most of any Minnesota player. He has played in the postseason every year in his career except for when he was injured in 2015. … The Galaxy has won a record five MLS Cups, the last in 2014. Alonso and teammates Ike Opara and Lawrence Olum all have been part of MLS Cup winning teams in their careers.

Injuries: United lists none. Galaxy M Romain Alessandrini (knee) and M Perry Kitchen (groin) are questionable.

JERRY ZGODA