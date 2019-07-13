7 p.m. vs. Dallas FC • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Playoffs are in play for Dallas match

Preview: Minnesota United (9-7-3) faces another Western Conference team in FC Dallas (8-7-5) as the teams jostle for playoff positioning. The Loons followed a three-game MLS losing streak by winning three straight league games. Dallas is 2-1-1 in its past four league games.

The matchup: Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the teams this season. They will play again Aug. 10, with the Loons on the road. The Loons are 5-1-3 at home this season, while Dallas is 2-6-1 on the road.

What could’ve been: The Loons ended up playing New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, but had Dallas won its round-of-16 match, the two teams would’ve faced each other twice in a row. It would’ve been a Wednesday night Open Cup match, then a Saturday night MLS match, each at Allianz Field. But FC Dallas lost 2-1 to USL side New Mexico.

Absences: For United, only Abu Danladi (leg) is listed on the injury report, as questionable. However, coach Adrian Heath said Danladi will be with USL affiliate Forward Madison for the weekend. Romain Metanire wrapped up international duty with Madagascar as his team lost in the Africa Cup of Nations, but he won’t be available for Saturday’s match because of travel from Africa. For Dallas, defender John Nelson (abdomen) is out. Pablo Aranguiz (leg) is questionable.

