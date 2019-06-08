8 p.m. at Colorado • FSN, 1500-AM

National duty weighs in

Preview: United will play without four regulars — Romain Metanire (Madagascar), Jan Gregus (Slovakia), Rasmus Schuller (Finland) and Kevin Molino (Trinidad and Tobago) — gone to play for their national teams while Colorado is missing only forward Jonathan Lewis, a member of the U.S. men’s national team. … Colorado started the season with an 11-game winless streak (0-9-2) but is 3-0-1 in its past four games after assistant coach Conor Casey replaced Anthony Hudson as coach. The Rapids now are 3-9-3, including 2-4-2 at home. “It looks like they’re enjoying their football,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “Sometimes that’s all you need to spark things off.”… Midfielder Sam Nicholson played two seasons for United before he was traded to Colorado for defender Eric Miller in May 2018. “It wasn’t an easy decision for us at the time, but we felt it was the right one,” Heath said. “He’s a great kid. Everyone will be really looking forward to seeing him.”… Saturday’s game will be played at altitude in Denver. “You’ve got to find your second and third wind,” United midfielder Ethan Finlay said. “They train in it every day.”

Injuries: United G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee) and D Carter Manley (leg) are out, and Colorado D Kortne Ford (knee) is out.

JERRY ZGODA