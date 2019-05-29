6 p.m. at Atlanta • FSN, SKOR North 1500-AM

Atlanta struggling after surge

Preview: Reigning MLS champ Atlanta United started 2-4-2 and then won five consecutive shutouts before losing its past two games, both on the road. It’s 6-5-2 compared to Minnesota United’s 6-4-3, including 3-4-0 on the road. … The home team has not won in the all-time series between the teams. Minnesota scored two late goals to win 3-2 at new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017. The Loons and Vikings are both undefeated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (where the NFL’s Falcons also play). … Minnesota United is playing its fourth of five games in 16 days and it is the only road game of the five.

Injuries: United M Kevin Molino did not train with the team on Tuesday and is out. D Chase Gasper (hamstring), D Carter Manley (leg) and G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee) are listed as out, too. Atlanta’s F Hector Villalba (knee), F Brandon Vazquez (knee) and D George Bello (adductor) are listed as out.

Jerry Zgoda