LYNX gameday 7 p.m. vs. Seattle • FSN, 106.1-FM

Preview: In a WNBA packed tightly at the top, this is another key home game for the Lynx. At 10-7 the Lynx are just 1½ games out of first place, but just a half-game ahead of sixth place Seattle (10-8). This is the third of four games between the two teams; each has won at home. The Lynx have won four of their past five games. Seattle has won two straight after a three-game losing streak.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles has had double-doubles in four straight games. F Napheesa Collier had her first double-double in Sunday’s victory over Phoenix. The Storm’s Natasha Howard — a former Lynx F/C— is reportedly under investigation by the league after her wife made public a claim of abuse against her. Howard played in Sunday’s victory over New York, scoring 14 points. She leads the team in scoring (17.4). F Crystal Langhorne made four of six three-pointers and scored 19 points in the victory over New York.

Numbers: Minnesota’s 24-point edge in rebounding vs. Phoenix on Sunday was the fourth-biggest margin in franchise history. All five starters scored in double figures in that game.

Injuries: G Seimone Augustus (knee) and F Damiris Dantas (calf) are out for the Lynx as are G Sue Bird (knee) and G Jewell Loyd (ankle) for the Storm.

Kent Youngblood