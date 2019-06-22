7 p.m. vs. New York • FSN/NBA TV, 106.1-FM

Skid reaching rare level

Preview: The Lynx will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the Liberty, which beat Minnesota 75-69 on June 12. The Lynx haven’t had a five-game-long streak since July 2010. New York appeared to be getting on track with its impressive 98-92 victory June 15 at Los Angeles, but then it lost at home vs. Chicago on Wednesday.

Players to watch: Lynx F Damiris Dantas is coming off a 22-point performance against Las Vegas in which she hit five of 10 three-point shots. G Odyssey Sims has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 15.8 points in that span. G Danielle Robinson has averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists her past three games. Liberty G Kia Nurse had 26 points in the June 12 victory over the Lynx. F Asia Durr had 20 points in that game.

Numbers: The Lynx have been outscored by just 4.8 points per game during their losing streak.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) and F Jessica Shepard (knee surgery) are out. Liberty C Amanda Zahui B, G Bria Hartley, G Marine Johannes and C Kiah Stokes are all overseas playing for national teams. F Rebecca Allen (hand) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD