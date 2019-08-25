6 p.m. vs. Las Vegas • FSN, 106.1-FM

Lynx try to avoid sweep by Aces

Preview: The Lynx ended a three-game losing streak with a one-sided victory over Dallas at Target Center on Thursday. They hope to make it two straight — in the second game of a season-long four-game homestand — against an Aces team currently third in the WNBA. The Lynx — in a virtual tie with Phoenix for seventh place — can clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday and a loss by Indiana, which plays at Seattle Sunday. It would be a ninth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the league. The Aces had a four-game winning streak — which included three wins against teams currently in playoff position — ended in Connecticut on Friday.

Players to watch: Lynx F Napheesa Collier had a team-high 19 points and a career-high four steals vs. Dallas. F Damiris Dantas scored 17 points with a career-high eight assists. G Odyssey Sims was held scoreless Thursday for the first time this season. Aces G Kayla McBride has scored 42 points in two games vs. Minnesota the season while C Liz Cambage has averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Numbers: The Aces have won both meetings between the two teams, both by five points.

Kent Youngblood