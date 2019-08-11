2 p.m. at Washington • no TV, 106.1-FM

Facing the best yet again

Preview: After routing Connecticut, the team with the league’s best record on Friday, the Lynx go on the road to take on the team now tied with the Sun for the best mark. The Lynx (12-11) defeated the Sun 89-57 at Target Center, ending Connecticut’s seven-game winning streak. Next the Lynx play Washington (16-7), which is coming off a 91-78 home victory over Indiana on Thursday. The Mystics defeated the Lynx 79-71at Target Center on July 24. The Lynx went 1-1 at Washington last year.

Players to watch: Lynx G Danielle Robinson had 14 points (on 7-for-9 shooting), six assists and five rebounds on Friday. F Stephanie Talbot scored 14 points and is third on the team with 25 three-point field goals. F/G Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics is second in the league in scoring (19.0) and fourth in rebounding (8.2). G Kristi Toliver, who is averaging 13 points per game, scored a career-high 32 points against the Lynx on July 24. Toliver is second in the league in assists (6.0).

Numbers: Lynx G Seimone Augustus, playing in only her second game this season because of a knee injury, made two field goals Friday to move into fifth place in field goals made (2,386) in league history. Minnesota’s 29-point lead at halftime on Friday was the second largest in the WNBA this season and the second-largest halftime lead in franchise history.

Injury: Mystics G Kiara Leslie (knee) is out.

