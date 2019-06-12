6 p.m. at New York • No TV, 106.1-FM

Liberty can pose problems on inside

Preview: The Lynx (4-2) are coming off an 89-85 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday at Target Center. New York (1-4), in its second season under coach Katie Smith, defeated Las Vegas 88-78 on Sunday for its first victory of the season. The Lynx swept the season series from the Liberty last season and have won six of the past seven meetings.

Players to watch: Lynx G Lexie Brown scored a career-high 21 points Saturday. Brown, in her second season, is averaging 11.2 points per game. She averaged 1.7 points in 22 games as a rookie with Connecticut last season. Rookie F Napheesa Collier is averaging 13.3 points and five rebounds per game. Liberty C Tina Charles is second in the WNBA in scoring (23.2) and fourth in rebounding (9.4). G Bria Hartley scored a season-high 17 points Sunday in her first start of the season. Former Gophers center Amanda Zahui B is averaging 6.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Numbers: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles is the fifth player in league history — and only active WNBA player — to surpass 5,000 career points and 3,000 career rebounds.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out indefinitely. F Jessica Shepard (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Liberty G Rebecca Allen (hand) is out.

joel rippel