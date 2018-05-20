4 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Sparks Target Center • ESPN2, 106.1 FM

Sparks will go without star Parker in season opener

Preview: The Lynx kick off their 20th season with a rematch of the past two WNBA Finals. One difference: Sparks star forward/center Candace Parker will not play Sunday because of a back injury, the Sparks revealed Saturday. The Sparks called it a minor injury. … These two teams have split their past 16 games — counting regular season and playoffs — the past two seasons with each winning a title. … There will be a lot of pomp and circumstance before the game. The 2017 championship banner will be unveiled and the players will get their championship rings. … Holly Rowe will call the game, her first play-by-play assignment at ESPN.

Players to watch: Both teams have tweaked their bench. This will be the Lynx debut for veteran guards Tanisha Wright and Danielle Robinson and forward Lynetta Kizer. The Sparks added veteran guard Cappie Pondexter and Russian center Maria Vadeeva.

Numbers: The Lynx are 7-1 on opening day under coach Cheryl Reeve. That one loss? To the Sparks in the 2011 opener. Of course, Minnesota went on to win its first title that year.

Injuries: F Kizer (back) is probable. F/C Parker (back) is out.