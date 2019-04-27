12:30 p.m. vs. D.C. United FS1, 1500-AM

East’s leader traveling well

Preview: Best in the East at 5-2-2 and tied for MLS’ third-best record, D.C. United is 3-0-1 on the road and Minnesota United is 0-0-2 at home this season, and D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid’s five shutouts lead MLS. Wednesday’s scoreless tie with L.A. Galaxy was Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone’s second clean sheet. He, Ozzie Alonso and Romain Metanire are the only Loons players who have played every minute this season. … Left back Francisco Calvo and midfielder Jan Gregus return from one-game suspensions, but Loons coach Adrian Heath has a decision to make: Does he put captain Calvo (and Michael Boxall, too, perhaps) back as a starter or does he keep his back line the same as in Wednesday’s shutout with Eric Miller at Calvo’s spot and Brent Kallman at Boxall’s center-back spot?... The early Sunday start time is unusual, for FS1’s national television audience. “It changes people’s routine,” Heath said. “I personally hate it. I know it’s for TV. I’ve always been the same. Maybe I’m a traditionalist. I like kickoff being at the right time.”

Injuries: MNUFC D Chase Gasper (hamstring) is training fully but won’t be available for selection for another week. D.C. United D Oniel Fisher (knee), D Chris Odoi-Atsem (Hodgkin’s lymphoma), M Antonio Bustamante (knee) and D Joseph Mora (jaw) are out, D Chris McCann (hamstring) and D Leonardo Jara (shoulder) are as questionable.

JERRY ZGODA