7 p.m. vs. Aston Villa • No TV, radio, streaming MNUFC.com

Reserves to play a lot this match

Preview: Minnesota United (10-7-3 MLS) hosts Premier League side Aston Villa in an international friendly at Allianz Field. The match is a part of the Loons’ seven-game, 22-day stretch. Aston Villa, a newly minted Premier League team, plays its first live match since being promoted to the top level of the English football league.

Football is so friendly: The match against Aston Villa is the second of three international friendlies for United this year. The Loons lost 1-0 against German side Hertha Berlin on May 22. Later this year, they welcome C.F. Pachuca of Liga MX on Sept. 7.

Likely backups: Coach Adrian Heath said the Loons are unlikely to play any starting caliber players. Most of the players on the pitch will be depth pieces. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith had similar thoughts. He brought a 24-person squad and will divvy them up into two teams; each will play a half. So reserves on both sides will get game experience in front of a crowd.

