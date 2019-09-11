7:30 p.m. at Houston • FSN Plus, 1500 AM

Six players returning from national-team play

Preview: United star Darwin Quintero has only worked lightly on his own all week and won’t play because of a hamstring injury sustained in a Sept. 1 victory at LAFC. He may return Sunday against visiting Real Salt Lake. … Coach Adrian Heath is uncertain who among six players returning from national-team play will be available Wednesday, or for how long. Finland teammates Robin Lod and Rasmus Schuller had a 14-hour travel day Monday. Kevin Molino was due to join the team in Houston about midnight Tuesday after playing for Trinidad and Tobago. Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson were headed directly to Texas after a week’s training and a Monday game with the U.S. Under-23 national team. Midfielder Jan Gregus played a few minutes for his Slovakia national team on Monday. … Ten days between MLS games allowed veteran midfielder Ozzie Alonso time to heal an injured thigh, Heath said, adding: “He’s feeling a lot better. The most important thing now is working out his minutes tomorrow night. Does he go the full 90 or do we concentrate on getting him a good hour’s work and then concentrate the next couple days?”… United is 2-0 vs. Houston this season. It won 1-0 in an MLS game in May in St. Paul. The Loons scored three unanswered goals in 23 minutes in the second half for a 3-2 victory in a U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game at Houston in June. United hasn’t yet won a league game in Houston in three MLS seasons.

Injuries: Besides Quintero, Houston D Al DeLaGarza (foot) is out, too.

JERRY ZGODA