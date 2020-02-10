6 p.m. vs. Michigan • BTN, 97.1-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers won their third straight game Thursday at Wisconsin, building a 24-point halftime lead, then hanging on for a nine-point victory. Freshman G Jasmine Powell led the team in scoring again, with 24 points. In four games as a starter Powell is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Fellow freshman G Sara Scalia had 16 points and four rebounds while senior G Masha Adashchky had her best game as a Gopher, with 15 points, six rebounds and a big three-pointer that helped stave off a late Wisconsin rally. The Gophers are 9-5 at home, having won their past two. They lead the Big Ten in free-throw shooting (75.9%). Junior G Gadiva Hubbard needs nine points to become the 26th player in program history to reach 1,000 points.

Wolverines update: Michigan has won three of its past four, including an impressive 15-point win over Iowa on Feb. 2. The Wolverines are led by sophomore F Naz Hillmon, who is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.4) and second — to Minnesota’s Taiye Bello — in rebounding (9.0). Her 4.4 offensive rebounds per game are eighth in the nation and her 56.6% shooting is No. 2 in the Big Ten. She is one of four Michigan players scoring in double figures. The others: senior F Kayla Robbins (11.6), sophomore G Amy Dilk (10.7) and senior G Akienreh Johnson (10.4). Michigan is one of the best rebounding teams in the country; its plus-7.8 margin tops the conference.

Kent Youngblood