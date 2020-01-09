7 p.m. vs. Northwestern • No TV, 96.7-FM

Win streak at four vs. Wildcats

Preview: Both teams will be looking to regroup after losses over the weekend. Northwestern (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 77-51 loss to Iowa on Sunday at home. The loss ended the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak. Five days earlier the Wildcats had surprised No. 12 Maryland, 81-58, in Evanston. The Gophers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 72-58 loss at Nebraska on Saturday. It was the first road loss of the season (in five games) for the Gophers. This is Minnesota’s only regular-season meeting with Northwestern.

Players to watch: G Lindsey Pulliam, a junior, leads Wildcats in scoring (19.5 points per game). F/C Abbie Wolf, a 6-4 senior, is averaging 11.2 points and leads the team in rebounding (6.7). F/C Abi Scheid, a 6-2 senior from Elk River, is averaging 10.6 points per game and shooting 44% from three-point range. G/F Destiny Pitts leads the Gophers in scoring (16.7) and assists (3.6). F Taiye Bello is averaging 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and has 32 of the Gophers’ 52 blocks. G Gadiva Hubbard is averaging 11.6 points per game.

Numbers: The Gophers are 7-2 at home, while the Wildcats are 5-0 away from Evanston. The Gophers swept Northwestern last season — winning 61-54 in Evanston and 73-64 in Minneapolis. The Gophers have won the last four meetings and now lead the series 37-36.

joel rippel