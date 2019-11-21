7 p.m. vs. Central Michigan • Williams Arena • No TV, 100.3-FM

Chippewas often break 100

Preview: The Gophers (1-3) face the Chippewas (4-0), who lead Division I in scoring offense with 109 points per game. They defeated Siena Heights 115-58 on Monday, their third game with 100-plus points. … The Gophers lost all three games away from home to Oklahoma (71-62) in Sioux Falls and true road games at Butler (64-56) and Utah (73-69).

Player to watch: Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu has seen significant jumps from last season in scoring [10.8 to 19.0] and rebounding [7.0 to 11.8].

Numbers: Former Iowa coach Tom Davis and Central Michigan’s Keno Davis are 11th on the all-time father-son career coaching victories list in Division I college basketball with 797, just ahead of Rick and Richard Pitino’s 778.

MARCUS FULLER