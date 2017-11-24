11 a.m. vs. UMass • New York • No TV, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Stadium College Basketball is providing the video of the game. Click here for the link on mobile.



U spends weekend in New York

Preview: The No. 14 Gophers (5-0) play the first of several games in New York City this season against Massachusetts at LIU-Brooklyn’s Steinberg Wellness Center. On this same trip, they play Alabama on Saturday to end the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn. Minnesota returns to the Big Apple on Jan. 20; it will play Ohio State and the Gophers hockey team will play Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. MSG also will host the Big Ten tournament for the first time from Feb. 28 through March 4. The Minutemen (3-1) were picked to finish at the bottom of the Atlantic 10 this season after seven players left the program when Derek Kellogg was fired a 15-win season in 2016-17. First-year coach Matt McCall has only nine scholarship players.

Players to watch: Gophers F Jordan Murphy is the first Big Ten player since Ohio State All-America Evan Turner in 2009-10 to open a season with five straight double-doubles. Murphy leads the conference in scoring (23.8) and rebounding (12.2). UMass junior C Rashaan Holloway is a load at 6-11 and 310 pounds. Holloway, who averages 9.8 pounds, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, has lost 25 pounds since his freshman year. Sophomore G Luwane Pipkins averages 22.3 points and 5.5 assists.

Numbers: The Gophers, who won 100-57 against Alabama A&M on Tuesday, are averaging 95.4 points this season, the highest ever for the program through the first five games.

MARCUS FULLER