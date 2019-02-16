1 p.m. Sat. vs. Indiana • Williams Arena • ESPN2, 100.3-FM

Curry again a question mark

Preview: The Gophers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) are trying to regroup after a 62-61 loss Wednesday at Nebraska that included a heated ending. Amir Coffey was called for a foul on James Palmer Jr., who hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds left. With a four-game losing streak, the Gophers have fallen into a tie with Illinois for eighth in the Big Ten standings. Sophomore big man Eric Curry is a game-time decision after missing two games because of a calf injury. The Hoosiers (13-11, 4-9) have dropped nine of 10. Juwan Morgan injured his shoulder in the first half of the Feb. 2 victory at Michigan State. He didn’t miss any games, but he was held to only three points on 1-for-7 shooting in a 55-52 home loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Players to watch: The Gophers were led by their frontcourt at Nebraska, with Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu combining for 35 points on 15-for-31 shooting, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Oturu, who has replaced Curry as the starting center the past two games, scored eight consecutive points early on. Indiana’s Romeo Langford leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring with 17.5 points per game, to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season. The 6-foot-6 McDonald’s All-America has nine games with 20 or more points this season, including 28 points twice.

Numbers: Indiana’s record might not show it, but the Hoosiers are No. 34 in defensive efficiency and No. 51 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. In comparison, the Gophers is 69th in defensive efficiency and 58th in the NET.

MARCUS FULLER