2 p.m. Friday vs. DePaul • Williams Arena • FS1 • (103.5 FM)

DePaul brings rep as a homewrecker

Preview: The Gophers (3-3) will try to do Friday what two other high-major opponents already have failed to do against DePaul (7-0): deny the visitors a victory. The Blue Demons have won at Iowa and Boston College this season. This is not the same team that went 19-17 under coach Dave Leitao in 2018-19. DePaul welcomed impact Kansas transfer Charlie Moore and a top-25 recruiting class led by four-star recruit Romeo Weems. The Blue Demons also returned double-double machine Paul Reed and former Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands. Leitao’s squad trailed Central Michigan by 18 points at halftime Tuesday at home, but the Blue Demons scored 56 points in the second half in the 88-75 win.

Players to watch: Richard Pitino was glad to see sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur break out of a slump to start the season. Kalscheur, the team’s top three-point shooter last season, didn’t reach double figures until his fourth game, but he’s done it ever since. The former DeLaSalle standout is averaging 15.3 points in his past three games on 10-for-23 shooting from three-point range. … The 6-9, 220-pound Reed has the look of an NBA-caliber stretch forward. He had 25 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in DePaul’s 93-78 victory at Iowa.

Numbers: The Gophers and DePaul have met 18 times but haven’t played in Minneapolis since 1962. Their last matchup was a 86-85 Gophers victory in the Old Spice Classic in Orlando in 2011-12.

