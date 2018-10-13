Minnesota United gameday

1 p.m. vs. Colorado Rapids • FSN, 1500-AM

Loons out but not down

Preview: United (11-17-3, ninth in the Western Conference) return home officially eliminated from the playoffs after an embarrassing 5-1 loss at Philadelphia last Saturday. The Loons have just one win and two draws on the road, compared with a 10-4-1 record at TCF Bank Stadium. "It happens too many times on the road, and it's something we certainly analyze," coach Adrian Heath said. "Maybe it's not sometimes the system. Maybe it's the individuals within it, and that will affect decisions we make over the next four, five weeks deciding who will be here for next year." Colorado, 6-19-6 for 11th in the West, is on a seven-game losing streak. It last earned a point on Aug. 14. The Loons won't have goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and winger Romario Ibarra, both of whom are injured. Team captain Francisco Calvo and midfielder Rasmus Schuller are with their national teams. Goalkeeper Matt Lampson is expected to start after last playing April 14 at Portland.

Trade history: Just two years into their MLS tenure, the Loons have a strong trade history with Colorado. Defenders Marc Burch and Sam Cronin came to United early last season, while Colorado picked up midfielders Mohammed Saeid and Josh Gatt. The teams made an early-season trade in 2018, with the Loons sending winger Sam Nicholson there and gaining outside back Eric Miller. The teams' games are even, too. In three meetings, each team has one victory, five goals and one draw.

Numbers: United can tie its longest scoring streak of six games if it scores against Colorado. That would also break the record for scoring at home, bringing the streak to eight games.

Injuries: For United, M Collin Martin (ankle), G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee, back) and F Abu Danladi (hamstring) are out while F Romario Ibarra (hamstring) is questionable. D Francisco Calvo and M Rasmus Schuller are on national team duty. For Colorado, M Sam Nicholson (back) and M Jack McBean (foot/toe) are out while D Kortne Ford (knee) is questionable. M Kellyn Acosta is on national team duty.

Megan Ryan