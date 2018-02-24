8 p.m. vs. Chicago • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Old friends drop by for a visit

Preview: Former Timberwolves guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn return to Target Center for the first time — and only time this season — since last summer’s trade sent them and No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen to Chicago for Jimmy Butler and No. 16 pick Justin Patton. LaVine scored 35 points, including eight consecutively for his team down the stretch, to beat the Wolves 114-113 the first time these teams played, two weeks ago in Chicago. Nine of the last 11 games between the teams have been decided by double digits.

Players to watch: Back from ACL surgery last winter that caused him to miss the season’s first 42 games, LaVine made a season-high five threes and reached his sixth 20-point game by scoring 23 in Thursday’s 116-115 loss to Philadelphia. He tied his career streak for consecutive 20-point game with four consecutive games that ended with his 35 points against the Wolves earlier this month. … Dunn has played the last two games — losses to Toronto right before All-Star break and to the Sixers right after it — after he missed 11 consecutive games while in the NBA’s concussion protocol. … Bulls forward Bobby Portis has set a career-long streak by scoring in double digits the last seven games, including Thursday’s career-high 38 points against the Sixers.

Injuries: Butler’s status is unknown after he injured his right knee at Houston on Friday night.

Jerry Zgoda