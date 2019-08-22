Lynx gameday

7 p.m. vs. Dallas at Target Center • NBA-TV, 106.1-FM

On a losing streak but back home

Preview: The Lynx have lost three straight and four of their past five. In the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA, the Lynx have their final regular-season home stand — four straight games — to try to improve their playoff lot or gain some momentum. The Lynx (13-15) are 3½ games ahead of Indiana, Dallas and New York, who are tied for ninth. The Wings had their three-game winning streak end in Connecticut on Sunday.

Players to watch: Lynx G Lexie Brown came off the bench to score 20 points in Tuesday's loss in Los Angeles. F Napheesa Collier had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Rookie G Arike Ogunbowale leads Dallas in scoring (16.4), but is shooting 37% from the field.

Numbers: The Lynx and Wings have split two three-point games this season, both in Arlington, Texas.

Injuries: Dallas F/C Azura Stevens (foot), G Tayler Hill (knee) and G Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal) are out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD