Jared Goff, Rams quarterback

Had a perfect passer rating (158.3) with five touchdown passes and 465 yards, second most against the Vikings (record was Doug Williams, 486 in 1980 for Tampa Bay).

Cooper Kupp, Rams receiver

The gangly second-year pro from Eastern Washington caught nine passes for a career high 162 yards, including a 70-yarder for a touchdown.

John Sullivan, Rams center

The former Viking anchored an offensive line on a night when the Rams rolled up 556 yards of offense. He also had a key fumble recovery.