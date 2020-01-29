When does a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million not make someone a millionaire?

When the prize needs to be split 28 ways, a group of co-workers in Coon Rapids is finding out.

Saturday's multistate Powerball drawing yielded the runner-up payout to "Team APG," made up of 28 employees at Adams Publishing Group, which produces community newspapers in the Twin Cities and elsewhere in east-central Minnesota.

Nearly all on the team came to Minnesota State Lottery headquarters in Roseville on Tuesday to claim their winnings.

"I had $1 million sitting on my desk since Saturday," said Dustin Uran, of Minneapolis, who purchased the winning ticket among several that he bought.

Uran said he learned of his group's good fortune at a lottery retailer Monday morning, which split 28 ways means $35,714 for each team member before taxes.

"I scanned it and it said, 'Winner. Contact lottery office,' " he recalled. "So, I scanned it again, and I thought, 'That's different.' I knew it must be $50,000 or $1 million — or a glitch."

Uran went to his office and looked up the numbers and saw that one of the tickets had matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million but lacked the Powerball number, which would have meant hitting the jackpot for $374 million.

Uran said in an e-mail to the others, "Apparently nobody checks the tickets I send. Check the tickets."

He said that he always e-mails copies of the tickets before the drawing "for transparency."

The winning Powerball numbers in Saturday's drawing were 2-9-17-36-67, and the Powerball number was 18. There was no jackpot winner, so that pot for the twice-weekly drawing now stands at $394 million for Wednesday.

Uran bought the tickets at the Speedway gas station at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 119th Avenue NW. in Coon Rapids. The retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winner.